The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Monday explained facts about the additional $100 fare for this year’s Hajj payable by the intending pilgrims, saying that trending news on the fare is misrepresentation of fact.

This is even as the Hajj body assured Nigerians that it will never be part of any act that will exploit pilgrims.

NAHCON Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Mousa Ubandawaki, stated in a statement he signed and made available to Tribune Online that the ongoing Sudan crisis, which had resulted in the closure of its airspace for security reasons, necessitated all Hajj airlift flights to operate through alternate routes which were from one hour, 40 minutes to three hours longer depending on the departure points in Nigeria.

He stated that the alternate route would necessitate the airlines to fly through the airspace of Cameroun, Central African Republic (CAR), Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia and Eritrea, with additional cost of aviation fuel and over flight charges.

As a result of this, he stated that NAHCON reviewed all options in relations to funding the additional $250 to the airlines which involved several process and meetings with the airlines, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the state pilgrims welfare boards in order to find a quick resolution to the problems.