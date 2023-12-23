THE Parliamentary arm of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) student union is set to confer honour on Honourable Moshood Olanrewaju Oshun, member representing Lagos Mainland constituency in the Federal House of Representatives for being “a pillar of support to the students of the institution.

Senate president of YABATECH student union, Quadri Odewunmi, in a statement during the weekend in Abuja said, Oshun would be honoured by the students at the forthcoming 1st Students Parliamentary Summit to be held following reinstatement of student union activities on campus after some years of suspension.

He noted that the YABATECH student union government was delighted to be hosted by Hon Moshood Olanrewaju Oshun on an invitation to his Constituency Office in Lagos for a Christmas celebration for his constituents.

Odewunmi while emphasizing the need for students to honour the lawmaker, said he has been a support pillar to the parliament, disclosing that the leadership of the parliamentary arm of the union met on record his participation not just on the parliament alone but the union at large.

According to him, the last parliamentary summit which was organized by his predecessor before the union was suspended, which the then Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Aminu Tambuwal attended, was facilitated by Hon. Moshood Olanrewaju Oshun who was then in the Lagos State House of Assembly before his current election to represent Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

The Student Union Government (SUG), President Comrade Temitope Majaro, said the plan to celebrate Hon. Oshun was in recognition of his immense to students of the institution located in his community, noting that the gesture would also serve as a reminder and encouragement for him to always put YABATECH at the forefront of his agitation and negotiation at the Green chamber of the House of Representatives during discussions on higher institutions in Nigeria.

“We’ll also call his attention to the unnecessary delay of Yaba College of Technology not to have been upgraded to a University of Technology where state institutions were upgraded in a very short period,” he said.

Hon Oshun, in his response during the meeting with the students for the Christmas celebration, said he still sticks to his campaign theme which says ‘Don’t be ruled, be Represented’.

He noted most times while coming to his constituency office he passes through YABATECH and some other institutions not because there are no other routes but to know what is happening in the institutions.

He said he is about the only honourable member privileged to have three federal and one state higher institutions located in his domain and by implication he should know what happens to the most intellectual sector in the country.

The lawmaker, however, appreciated the YABATECH student union and promised to always support the union and the students.

