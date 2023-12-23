Former Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has called on the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to invest sufficiently in the livestock sector to boost the economy and improve on the nation’s revenue.

Lawan made the call in a speech delivered to flag off the sixth livestock vaccination programme in Yusufari local government area of Yobe State.

The annual livestock vaccination programme by Senator Lawan is aimed at protecting livestock from common diseases and ensuring their health.

Veterinarians are on hand to administer vaccines to cattle, sheep, goats, and other animals. The programme also includes the distribution of free livestock feed and supplements to help improve the health and productivity of livestocks.

According to the former Senate President, government investment in the livestock sector is currently not commensurate with its value, which, is estimated at over N30 trillion.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, he said, “This is the sixth time we are doing this vaccination for our livestock over the last six year.

“Livestocks in this zone – Yobe North, and, indeed, across other parts of Nigeria, and our neighboring country of Niger, enjoy from this free annual livestock vaccination that we undertake every year.

“This is because we owe our nomads and herdsmen this much. I believe that the contribution of the livestock sector in Nigeria is huge economically, and, government can only be fair to the livestock sector, if it invests appropriately and justifiably.

“Today, the livestock sector is worth over N30 trillion in Nigeria. How can you not invest in this sector? I will take this opportunity to emphasise my earlier calls for more and more investments by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the livestock sector.

“But here is the good news; the good news is that our dear President, His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, through our ‘Renewed Hope’ Agenda, has good tidings for the agricultural sector and also the livestock sector.

“We support Mr. President, fully, totally and completely, to ensure that the livestock sector in Nigeria is supported by the federal government.”

Senator Lawan commended the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, for doing so much to provide the enabling environment through investments for livestocks to flourish.

He added that the annual livestock vaccination programme undertaken in Yobe North Senatorial District was annually carried out to complement the efforts by the Governor Buni-led administration.

