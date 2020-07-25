Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Qatar league restart

By Tribune Online
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Quarter Final - Monterrey v Al Sadd SC - Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 14, 2019 Al-Sadd coach Xavi reacts REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he will self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday after the Qatar Stars League (QSL) was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition,” Xavi said in a statement here “David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff – coach to the Al-Sadd reserves.

“A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear.

“When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.”

The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Al-Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al-Khor on Saturday with five rounds remaining.

(Reuters)

