Xavi tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Qatar league restart
Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.
Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he will self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday after the Qatar Stars League (QSL) was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear.
The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Al-Sadd, who are third in the table, play Al-Khor on Saturday with five rounds remaining.
