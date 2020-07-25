Three suspected kidnappers killed, two informants arrested in Kogi

Three suspected kidnappers have been gunned down by a team of hunters and neighbourhood watch from Okehi and Adavi local government councils of Kogi State on Saturday.

Two informants working for the kidnappers were also arrested in the gun battle which occurred along the Lokoja-Okene highway.

The kidnappers who were planning to attack innocent citizens plying the Lokoja-Okene road before they met their waterloo.

The Senior Special Adviser (SSA), Security in charge of Okehi Local Government Area, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare and his Adavi counterpart, Hon Joseph Omuya Salami, had led the hunters to the hideouts of the kidnappers following an intelligence report.

The hunters who were on patrol at about 4.30 am apprehended the informants; Mr Godwin Peter, a native of Ikeje in Olamaboro Local Government Area and Sanni Habib, a native of Idoji in Okene Local Government Area.

Upon interrogation, they both confessed that they were informants who give information to kidnappers for their operations.

The duo eventually led the hunters alongside the SSA Security from Adavi and Okehi to the kidnappers’ hideouts.

The hunters engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle at their hideouts during which three of them were gunned down while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

Three sophisticated pump action riffles, bullets, masks and charms were recovered from the kidnappers.

Speaking after the successful operation, Hon Ohiare and Hon Omuya thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for his determination in securing Kogi State and ridding it of all criminalities.

