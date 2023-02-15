Kola Oyelere – Kano

The deposed Emir of Kano Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II on Wednesday paid a historic visit to the ancient city of Kano barely three years after he was sacked by the administration of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Sanusi II, who doubled as the Leader of the Tijjaniyya Order in Nigeria arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport and moved straight to his mother’s residence which is located along the Ibrahim Dabo Road.

According to a video footage seen that had gone viral showed, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in full emir regalia was seen exchanging pleasantries with different delegations of family members, traditional title holders and well-wishers.

A reliable security sources,who does not want his name on print disclosed that the deposed emir was on his way to Dutse, the Jigawa state capital on a condolence visit to the Dutse Emirate Council over the recent death of 78-year-old Emir, Late Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi.

Tribune learned while in Dutse, the proline of the Sanusi II dynasty would pay a courtesy call on the new Emir of Dutse, Hameem Nuhu Sanusi.

It be recalled that Emir Sanusi, who was the 14th Emir of Kano, was deposed on March 9, 2020, on allegations of insubordination, and was subsequently banished by the Governor of the State, Ganduje to Awe in Nasarrawa.

Consequently, a Federal High Court in Abuja subsequently declared as “illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional” the action of the sitting government.

