Taraba State Government on Wednesday suggested that massive tree planting be encouraged to preserve the ecosystem and the state economy.

Gov. Agbu Kefas made the suggestion while speaking in Gembu, Sadauna local government area of Taraba during the occasion of the world tourism day.

Kefas who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, expressed that the development would massively improve the state economy and the climate change prevention.

He assured that the state government would place premiu on tree planting to also boost the tourist attraction of Taraba.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that priority is place in the areas that would boost the state economy and create more jobs for youths.

“We believe that tree planting would help attract more revenue for the state and as well boost the tourist attraction of the state. Our ecosystem system need to be preserve, and precautionary measure need to be taken against climate change.

“We will take advantage of the enormous tourist potential, using the machinaries of public private partnerships and development partners to drive the economic development desire of the citizens.

“I wish to implore the task force on mining and rosewood to put an end to illegal mining and deforestation to sustain our tourist attraction

“Government has already made a move for massive tree planting. We are only waiting for the full delivery of seedlings so we can plant and restored wood’s plant,” the governor stated.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner for heritage and ecotourism, Rev. Joseph Nagombe urged local and international tourists to divert their attention to Taraba since the state was capable of being addressed as a tourist home.

The Commissioner disclosed that the state government was ready to provide an enabling environment for investors to tape the rich economic potentials in Taraba and create more jobs for youths.