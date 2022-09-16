Four reasons to know your blood type

You’ve probably been asked this question, “What’s your blood type?” At least once, and perhaps in response, you had no answer or tried to guess your way out.

Unfortunately, there are many people out there who are clueless about their blood type. Some people know it because they donate blood regularly or have received an organ donation. But knowing your blood type can be important for many reasons.

In this article, we’ll be going over some reasons you should know your blood type according to Regan Olsson on bannerhealth.com.

1. For medical reasons

The most important reason to know your blood type is in case of an emergency. If you are in a situation where you require a blood transfusion, you will need compatible blood. An incompatible blood group can cause blood cells to clump, which can be fatal.

Also, knowing your blood type helps in predicting the concentrations of certain proteins in your bloodstream.

2. To help others

One of the best, and most selfless, reasons to know your blood type is to help others through blood donations. Medical facilities are always in need of blood donations, whether you are O or A.

All types of blood are needed because all types of people need blood. According to the American Red Cross, someone needs a blood transfusion every 2 seconds.

3. To plan a healthy pregnancy

Knowing your blood type can help predict some conditions that can occur during pregnancy, such as Rh incompatibility between mom and baby.

Rh incompatibility occurs when a woman who is Rh-negative becomes pregnant with a baby with Rh-positive blood. With Rh incompatibility, the woman’s immune system reacts and creates Rh antibodies. These antibodies help drive an immune system attack against the baby, which the mother’s body views as a foreign object.

Rh-negative women can become pregnant from an Rh-positive father and this needs to be treated and monitored carefully during pregnancy.

4. Lowers your risk for certain health conditions





Most of the time, knowing your blood type helps you safely donate and help others, but it can also let you know if you are at risk for certain health conditions in the future.

Your blood type is just one factor that contributes to your risk of certain health conditions. Make sure you see your physician for regular check-ups and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

