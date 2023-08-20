On Sunday, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, Hon. Amobi Ogah, urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergence on Malaria, describing it as a deadly parasite with the potential to inflict woes on the citizenry.

Hon. Ogah, a member representing Isuiwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, gave the charge in a statement to commemorate the 2023 World Mosquito Day.

According to him, World Mosquito Day is commemorated on August 20 globally, and the theme for 2023 is ‘Fighting the World’s Deadliest Killer—the Mosquito’.

He explained that the aim of the campaign was to raise awareness about the causes of malaria and how it can be prevented, as well as the danger posed by mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases, and to lay emphasis on the ongoing global efforts towards combating the world’s deadliest creature.

Worried by the threat malaria poses to humanity, Hon. Ogah argued that every effort must be geared towards eradicating one of the deadliest killer mosquitoes.

He said: “The House Committee on HIV, AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control is not unmindful of the challenges being faced by Nigerians in the fight against these ailments, especially in the fight against the control of Malaria in the country, which appear to defile solutions.

“The Committee will work with relevant stakeholders in the fight against malaria to ensure that monies budgeted for are used for the purpose for which they are made. “

“According to the World Health Organisation, four African countries accounted for just over half of all malaria deaths worldwide: Nigeria tops this list with 31.3%, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 12.6%, Tanzania (4.1%), and Niger (3.9%).

“I am aware that the WHO Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016–2030, which was updated in 2021, provides a technical framework for all malaria-endemic countries, including Nigeria.

“This document is expected to guide and support regional and country programmes on malaria control as they work towards the control and elimination of malaria.

“The technical strategy includes: Reducing malaria case incidence by at least 90% by 2030; Reducing malaria mortality rates by at least 90% by 2030.





Eliminating malaria in at least 35 countries by 2030 and preventing a resurgence of malaria in all countries that are malaria-free

“The prevalence of fake malaria drugs will be looked into to avoid further deaths.

“We will carry out our oversight functions to ascertain the role of primary health care in the Roll Back Malaria Programme.

“Nigeria is a country in need of protection from malaria. Its death toll from the disease makes up nearly a third of the world’s 619,000 malaria deaths a year,” he added.

He further said there is a need to work towards malaria eradication by concentrating more efforts on the vector, the mosquito, adding that the government must work tirelessly to achieve this.

Hon. Ogah, therefore, called on the Federal Government to give more attention to eradicating mosquitoes by engaging critical stakeholders in the health sector, including non-governmental organisations, adding that the burden of malaria in the country is a sequel to the lack of attention given to parasites.

He also tasked the government at all levels to do more in a bid to ensure that the dreaded mosquitoes were taken out of the country, noting that all hands must be on deck to achieve this with the required attention.

He decried a situation where the government is not paying attention to the vector that directly interferes with its habitat and way of life, adding that it was imperative to turn attention to the eradication of mosquitoes

He said that four African countries account for over half of all malaria-related deaths worldwide, with Nigeria topping the list with 31.3 per cent.

He said the 10th House of Representatives will ensure adequate implementation of legislation geared towards the eradication of malaria in the country.

He also reiterated the Committee’s resolve to tackle the prevalence of fake malaria medicines in the country, adding that the menace will be looked into to avoid further deaths.

