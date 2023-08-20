BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya has become the third housemate evicted from the All-Stars house.

Following the decision of the jury, which comprised Saskay, Elozonam, and Vee, they voted to evict Kidwaya instead of Tolanibaj.

Kidwaya and Tolanibaj were the bottom two housemates with the least votes from viewers.

Terseer Kiddwaya is 30 years old, self-employed, and comes from Benue State. He was one of the housemates in the Lockdown season 5 2020 edition of Big Brother Naija.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE