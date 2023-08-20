President Bola Tinubu has named Engr. Abubakar Momoh from Edo State as substantive Minister for Niger Delta Development following clamour from the region over omission of the ministry in the apportionment of portfolios to ministers-designate last week.

Meanwhile, Momoh was previously assigned to the Ministry of Youth which will now have another minister appointed to it in due course.

A statement issued on Sunday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), which disclosed this, also said that the president has approved the redeployment of the Ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy, which have been reshuffled as follows:

The statement shows that former Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been redeployed as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy; Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Minister of Interior; and Hon. Sa’idu Alkali is redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.

Furthermore, according to the statement, both Ministers of State in the Oil and Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, with Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri being the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, and Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo being the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

The statement added that President Tinubu has also approved the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

“All aforementioned changes take immediate effect upon these directives of the President,” the statement declared.

