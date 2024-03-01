The Anambra State government has demolished the two remaining three-storey buildings at the Ọdụ Igbo section in Ochanja market, Onitsha South Council Area of the State.

Recall that during his visit to the scene of the unfortunate incident, Governor Soludo gave the directive for the removal of the remaining structures after three out of the five ongoing three-storey buildings in the market collapsed, resulting in fatalities.

Since the incident occurred on Monday, the Governor Soludo-led administration has continued to demonstrate empathy, with government officials working tirelessly at the scene to ensure that the governor’s directive is fully implemented.

Relevant government agencies and structural engineers have conducted inspections on the structures to assess the building’s condition, revealing that it poses an imminent danger to public safety.

Heavy machinery, including excavators and bulldozers, were deployed to safely bring down the buildings.

The demolition of the buildings became imperative because they were being erected without approval from the relevant agency.

After clearing the debris at the developer’s cost, the location will be left vacant and repurposed for other uses.