There were indications over the weekend that workers at the Secretariat of the Auditor General for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils were set for a revolt over the imposition of the Auditor General on them.

Investigation revealed that the workers were aggrieved that past FCT Ministers and the Permanent Secretaries have always neglected the pioneer staff members in the appointment of Auditor General.

It was learned that the office, which has existed since its creation in 1992, has a crop of qualified Chartered Accountants who have also gotten so much on-the-job training, but FCTA, rather than selecting an Auditor General from among them, has always preferred people from outside the system to head them, a situation that is responsible for apathy among the workers.

A visit to the office, located in the highbrow Central Business District of Abuja, revealed a sorry state of the facilities, while the worker’s attitude showed low motivation.

Some of the pioneer staff, who have spent about 30 years in the system and also understand the internal mechanisms of the office, expressed displeasure that the FCT Administration has continued to waste human resources and spend taxpayer funds to train.

They wondered why the administration would keep making decisions that were counterproductive and also at variance with the reforms that the Head of Service of the Federation was implementing.

An inside source revealed that the present acting Auditor General for FCT Area Councils, who is a senior staff member of the office, has just one year until retirement.

It was gathered that a standard civil service rule stipulates that whoever should be appointed as the Auditor General of the office must have a minimum of 4 years until retirement.

A credible source disclosed that the staff became aghast over speculation that the FCTA Permanent Secretary was planning to nominate a complete outsider and impose him on them as Auditor General.

An investigation has revealed that should FCTA decide to impose another person from outside the system to head the office, the senior staff who have served for 30 years there may sabotage the work progress of the office.

A public service expert, Dr Dickson Ezecheta, said it was a “Miscalculated investment to spend public funds to train workers on a particular job line and abandon them when there is a need to use them.





“How can a government agency spend so much money to train its staff but look elsewhere, despising qualified hands there, when there is a need for higher service?”

Ezecheta has called on the FCT Minister and the Permanent Secretary to consider qualified Chartered Accountants who have grown in the agency and also understand the inner workings of it as the next Auditor General.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…