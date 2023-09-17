Stakeholders and development economists have commended President Bola Tinubu for the nomination of Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, popularly called Dattijo,” as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The nomination, which was announced by the Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity to the President, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Friday, was greeted with excitement and hopes for a new Nigeria.

In a social media post, Joe Abah, the Nigeria Country Director of Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI), an international development partner, described Dattijo as an “exceedingly bright development economist”. He commended the president for the nomination, which he believed was done on merit.

In various social media posts, other development economists commented on the President’s appointment of the CBN Governor and four deputy governors, describing the development as an opportunity for a new beginning for Nigeria’s economy.

Muhammad Sani holds a B.Sc. in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, an MSc in Development Economics and Policy from the University of Manchester, and a second Masters Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

He has also attended executive courses on Public Finance at the London School of Economics, Sustainable Development at Columbia University in New York, and Advanced Project Management at Oxford University in the United Kingdom. He is currently in pursuit of a Doctoral Degree at the Henley Business School, University of Reading.

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi is a development economist with nearly two decades of experience in development policy formulation, public finance, and project implementation. He has served as a Policy Adviser at the Executive Office of United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in New York. He was a member of the Secretary General’s core team that designed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Before his time at the UN, Dattijo served as an Economist and Deputy National Programme Manager in Nigeria’s Presidency, where he supported the design and coordination of development interventions across 36 states, focusing on accelerating the country’s progress on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs). He was subsequently appointed Economic Adviser of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, a political and policy think tank for the country’s 36 elected Governors.

In 2018, he was one of two Nigerians appointed to the World Bank Expert Advisory Council on Citizen Engagement. He was also recently appointed by the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom, as an associate and founding member of its Dunning Africa Centre.

In a bid to tap from his experience as a seasoned Development Economist, Dattijo was appointed to the Kaduna State Government as Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission (2015 to 2019) where he led the development of the Kaduna State Development Masterplan. In July 2019, he was appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kaduna State, a position he served diligently until October 2021. He was then reappointed as Commissioner of the Planning and Budget Commission, a position he held until March 2022, when he voluntarily resigned.

Muhammad Sani is expected to bring to bear his enormous experience towards implementing critical reforms at the Central Bank of Nigeria, which will enhance the confidence of Nigerians and international partners in the restructuring of the Nigerian economy towards sustainable growth and prosperity in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.





He is a UK Chevening Scholar, a member of the University of Oxford Business Alumni Network, a fellow of the Archbishop Tutu Leadership Institute, and most recently a fellow of the Aspen Institute Africa Leadership Programme (ALIWA). Dattijo recently authored a best-selling book, “Disruption: Rethinking Governance to Work for the Poor.”

Alongside Muhammad Sani, President Bola Tinubu also approved the nomination of Mrs Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr Philip Ikeazor, and Dr. Bala M. Bello as new Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in conformity with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which vests in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria the authority to appoint the Governor and Four (4) Deputy Governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…