Women should earn men’s respect, not demand for it —Aladeniyi

Folashade Aladeniyi, the first woman to lead the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch in its 68-year old history is an astute leader with outstanding track record in mobilising for corporate and public sector reforms. The lawyer, whose tenacity and refusal to be defined or limited by her environment and gender to build one of the leading female-owned, value-driven all purpose Law Firm in Nigeria, speaks with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE on women and unionism, leadership and money management among other issues.

How easy is it to be a woman in what is seen as a man’s world?

From your question, you must be referring to the fact that I am a woman leading a group of presumably male dominated Association, the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch. This question will make the branch executives take a definite statistics of our numeric gender in the branch. However, I know that there are as many female laeyers as there are the male lawyers in our branch. However, the issue is that most female lawyers do not make themselves visible when it comes to holding leadership position. However, I have the unparalleled support of all our male colleagues, seniors colleagues and juniors alike since I came to lead our branch. The support, respect and goodwill of our male colleagues have been immense and is in no doubt at all fronts.

Ladies or women should earn respect of the male folks and not demand for it, either at the work place or in the society . You should be seen to contribute your own quota to every issue around you, be hardworking, diligent and of high moral standard.

Is unionism easy for a woman?

Unionism is a choice. It will be easy for a woman who chooses to be one if she has the support of her husband if married and her children and other family members. Then, a woman must have clearly identified goals and must also know the limit of her capacities if she chooses that path.

What are your thoughts on women and money management, are women good managers?

Most women I know are fantastic managers of wealth and human resources. God has given women the natural and inate ability to be superb managers of money at home and this translates to their work place. A woman is a careful manager at the work place because she has a name and reputation to protect and may not be able to face the rigours of shame and embarrassment that may arise from criminal prosecution in case she is found culpable. All these factors are restraints on a woman.

Will you say women are given a chance to reach their potentials in Nigeria?

I have a slightly different view in our affirmative issue. Number one will give a woman who has not proved her worth any leadership role. Even, we women will be the No 1 opposition at such instances. Just as any man, a woman too must fight for what she believes in. Go for what you think is yours and walk the work. When the men see that you are there, shoulder to shoulder with them or even better than them, they will have no choice than to give in to you. I am a firm believer of giving equal opportunities to both the boy and girl child, and the girl child is no longer the weaker one going by statistics. The Governorship candidate of the APC in Adamawa fought tooth and nail to reclaim her candidacy. It is such women that I respect.

Are Nigerian women really ready for leadership and can women be good leaders?

We have had excellent women leadership models, such as funmilayo Ransome kuti, Mrs Ngozi okonjo- iweala, Justice Aloma Mukthar JSC rtd and the very first female Chief Justice of Nigeria, the first lady Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Folake Solanke is also a member of our branch and I am so proud of Mama’s achievements of many firsts.