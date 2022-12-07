Painful conditions that should never be ignored

At various times, humans experience sudden unexpected pain or discomfort in some parts of their bodies and while some pain go away with or without medication, some remain while some appear at intervals.

However, not all pains should be overlooked or wished away because some are alarm signals or symptoms of a bigger health condition.

And because it has been priced that ailments detected early can be easily manages, some symptoms should never be overlooked.

When your gut tells you there’s a problem, don’t ignore it. Humans are instinctive and most sense when a

situation is dangerous. So when your intuition tells you it’s serious, take immediate action.

Shortness of breath: when this happens suddenly without any reasonable explanation like physical exertion or existing ailment, urgent medical attention is required especially if it is accompanied by nausea or chest pain.

Chest pains: When you experience chest pain or pressure that lasts more than a

couple of minutes, or a recurring chest pain, seek immediate attention and don’t try to drive or engage in any stressful or exerting physical activity.

Deep Cuts: if you can see fatty tissue under the first layer of skin in a cut, there is need for quick attention

Burns: This is usually treated at home if it is superficial. But when the burn is on a large part of the hands, feet, face, buttocks, groin or big joints with blisters, splotchy skin (second-degree burn), or if it’s bigger than 3 inches or charred or white (third-degree burn), the hospital is the point of call.

Vision issues: In situations of blurry vision, double vision, or loss of vision, immediate medical attention is required because it may be due to serious health challenges or a sign of stroke or other serious illness.

Vomiting: Vomiting especially when there’s blood in it should not be treated lightly.

Head Injury: A bump on the head can be serious and needs immediate medical care especially when the individual affected passes out, have a seizure, or have a headache that won’t go away in addition to persistent vomiting or nausea, slurred speech, or feelings of confusion, numbness or lack of coordination.

Stomach pain: Intense and sudden stomach pains that last more than 30 minutes should not be ignored.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Seizure; a seizure needs urgent attention especially if the victim has not suffered such before or pregnant or diabetic.

Vaginal bleeding during pregnancy: This may not always be a sign of something serious, particularly when it is spotting or light bleeding in the first trimester but heavy bleeding or spotting with cramping, dizziness, or pain in the belly or pelvis is a dangerous sign.

Confusion or speech difficulty see causes of concern as they are two of the most common symptoms of stroke. Other stroke symptoms include sudden problems walking or balancing, intense headache, drooping on one side of your face, and numbness or weakness on one side of the body.

Broken Bones: If you suspect you have a broken bone, it’s an emergency situation especially if bone pierces the skin, or if the injured body part looks deformed, numb or bluish. It is more serious if the bone is in the neck, head, or back, or there’s heavy bleeding.