Experts advocate mentoring to sustain legitimacy of arbitration practice

Experts international commercial arbitration have advocated for greater devotion to independence, impartiality, integrity, as well as, mentoring of the next generation in order to sustain the legitimacy of the practice of arbitration in Nigeria.

They made this recommendation in Lagos at the International Arbitration Conference organised by the Committee on International Commercial Arbitration and ADR of the International Law Association, Nigerian Branch (ILA Nigeria) at the Lagos Arbitration Court.

The event which had over 200 participants both in person was themed “Recent Trends and Opportunities in International Commercial Arbitration.

In her presentation on Recent Trends and Opportunities in International Commercial Arbitration, the pioneer and immediate past Chairperson of the Committee, Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour highlighted a wide range of gaps that still need to be addressed if Nigeria and other African countries are to become preferred arbitration seats.

She explained that these include dismantling barriers such as undue delays in the arbitration process, financial hurdles, as well as technology and infrastructure challenges that limit virtual hearings.

She emphasised the progress made in international commercial arbitration which has increased role for African arbitrators and women in arbitration matters across the world’

The new Chairman of the committee, Mr. Tolulope Aderemi, a partner with the law firm, Perchstone & Graeys LP who has been involved in several high profile domestic and international energy and construction arbitration matters promised that new executive members will do all within its power to advance the course for improved administration of justice and advocacy for change.

“With the continuing growth of electronic commerce, increase in low volume high value claims, our focus will be to train lawyers to unlearn skills antithetical to the interest of parties and the overall practice or arbitration.

“It is time to work with businesses and move from dispute resolution to conflict avoidance/management,” he said.

Aderemi commended the former chairperson, Mrs Rhodes-Vivour, for her tireless sacrifice and dedication to the development of the ILA.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The highpoint of the conference was the swearing in of the new executives of the Arbitration Committee, under the leadership of Aderemi.

Other members of the executive committee include Vice Chairperson, Ofonime Enoh, Foluke Akinmoladun (Secretary), Deinma Dibi (Programs Officer), Mobolaji Oriola (Treasurer) and Shola Soyele (Media and Publicity Officer).

Other dignitaries and leading arbitrators present at the event included the President of ILA Nigeria, Prof. Fidelis Oditah, (KC), (SAN), President of the Mauritius Branch of the ILA, Steven Sengayen, Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Isa Hayatu Chiroma, (SAN), Tunde Bosere (SAN), Clement Ighodarho Osuya, Nadia Ameh, Ignacio Dais amongst others.