A WOMAN of Lusaka’s Garden compound in Zambia, who was dragged to court by the wife of a man she was having a sexual affair with, has pleaded for mercy, saying it was the devil that inspired her.

Josephine Sitali, 28, was in the Lusaka Boma Local Court for flooding her ex-lover’s wife, Margaret Kalimba, 37, WhatsApp with insulting voice messages.

Josephine and James Mwamba, aged 44, were reported to be in a sexual relationship.

Josephine later asked James to make her his second wife, but he declined and called off their relationship.

Unprepared to lose him, Josephine decided to approach James’ wife and pleaded that she be allowed to be co-wife.

But when Margaret rejected the idea of sharing a husband, Josephine went on the offensive, sending insults to her via WhatsApp.

In her defense, Josephine apologised for the insults saying she was no husband snatcher, but was only driven into an affair with a married man by loneliness and sexual starvation.

“I am not a husband snatcher. The devil only tempted me to get into a sexual relationship with James because I was single for a long time and I desperately needed a man’s romantic touch,” Josephine told the court.

Meanwhile as the two women stood in opposite docks of the courtroom, James, the man at the centre of the legal battle took the front row seat holding his wife’s phone that contained the alleged insults from his side chick.

Judgment in the matter was adjourned.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE