FCT Police arrest suspected killer of medical doctor

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command of the Nigeria Police has arrested a man suspected of murdering 37-year-old medical doctor, Obisike Donald Ibe, and his friend, Ezekiel Edoja, aged 31.

The FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday during the first press briefing in 2022.

According to the FCT Police boss, after an aggressive manhunt and in the midst of painstaking investigations, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, aged 26, as well as accomplice, Fidelis Ezekiel, aged 27, and Phillimon Hussaini, aged 22 were arrested.

“The perpetrators of the dastardly act also carted away with a vehicle, an envelope containing about one thousand dollars, the mobile phone of the deceased doctor and the ATM card which was used to withdraw money to the tone of two million naira from the deceased account on December 13, 2022,” He stated.

Babaji, also disclosed the arrest of one Muhammed Abubakar, a 22-year-old man alleged to have murdered one Mohammed Usman, a farmer while working on his farm,

According to Babaji, Muhammad Abubakar “Voluntarily confessed in a written statement to have stabbed the deceased and took flight for fear of apprehension, after a fight had ensued between him and the deceased, resulting in the murder.

“The cutlass used in causing bodily injuries, to the leg of the deceased before stabbing him on the rib was subsequently recovered on a cliff where the suspect had hidden it,” He stated.

The FCT Police boss also paraded 15 other criminal suspects, ranging from car theft, kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism.

Exhibit recovered the suspects, include, 5 locally made pistols, 46 unexpended ammunition, 3 cartridges, 1 car, Itel phone, 1 Machete, burglarious metal, and dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.

He vowed that the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.FCT Police arrest suspected killer of medical doctor

FCT Police arrest suspected killer of medical doctor