The nation’s advertising is set to receive a huge boost this week, as Women in Out-Of-Home Advertising in Nigeria (WOHAN), announced plans to hold its maiden meeting and unveil its brand identity.

The Coordinator, Mrs. Adeola Odesanya, in a statement, on Sunday, explained that the meeting, tagged, ‘Stronger Together’, and scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, will have its thematic thrusts woven around the topic, ‘Issues and Challenges of Women in Marketing Communication Especially Out of Home Advertising and the Way Out.’

She explained that the vision of the group is to empower WOHAN by creating an inclusive environment that recognises and amplifies their talents and expertise, leading to a more diverse and equitable industry.

Odesanya stated further that the association will champion the cause of WOHAN by providing resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to promote their professional growth.

“Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, we strive to break barriers, foster equality, and ensure equal opportunities for women to excel in the industry,” she added.

One of the highlights of the event is the Keynote Address, on ‘Women in OOH Media: Issues, Challenges and Prospects,’ and expected to be delivered by the former President of the Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN), and Chief Executive Officer, Ladybird Advertising Ltd, Mrs. Bunmi Oke.

Besides the intellectual sessions, Odesanya added that the group will also use the opportunity of the event to unveil its logo to signify its full take-off.

