Suspected bandits invaded the residential home of the former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, and left three security guards fatally injured.

The bandits, in sporadic shooting, forced their way into Maku’s Ola residential house in Akwanga at about 7:50 pm on Saturday.

According to one of the security guards who was brutally injured, the attackers came speaking in Hausa, banging on the entry gate to Maku’s residential home and started shooting when they were refused entry.

“They came in a mob and ordered me to open the entrance gate. When I resisted because I did not know who they are, they started shooting and jumped the fences into the compound,” the injured security guard said.

When contacted, Mr Labaran Maku said it was the third time in one month his residence would be attacked by suspected bandits.

“You will remember they invaded my father’s compound at Wakama and kidnapped three of my siblings about a month ago.

“The other time they killed two of my elder brother’s children right in my house.

“What happened today shows clearly that our state is under siege by suspected bandits.

It took the intervention of the Army and the police deployed to Akwanga who immediately rushed to my residence. On sighting the army, they fled into the bush,” Maku lamented.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Nasarawa state police command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, did not reply to the text message sent to him for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the governor of Nassarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, has condemned in totality the reported invasion of the residence of the former Minister of Information, Hon. Labaran Maku, at Ola, Akwanga Local Government Area of the State by suspected bandits in the late hours of Saturday.





The Governor, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, and made available to Nigerian Tribune on Sunday in Lafia, describes the incident as unfortunate and has since directed the Police and other security agencies in the state to ensure that the criminals are brought to book.

Governor Sule reassures that, as a responsible Government, the security of lives and property, as well as the general well-being of the citizens, will continue to be a top priority for his administration.

“The State Government is already partnering with the top Military Command, the Police, and other Paramilitary agencies to ensure that the bandits fleeing from other parts of the country as a result of military offensive do not have a hiding place in Nassarawa State,” the statement said.

Governor Sule also warned criminal elements operating under whatever guise to leave or desist from their evil ways as the State has no hiding place for criminals.

“The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Nassarawa State, extends his deepest sympathy to the former Minister of Information over the unfortunate incident and to the injured security personnel, who were on duty at the time of the invasion.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full text: See Obi’s written address to Tinubu

Labour Party legal team, led by Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on Thursday, filed their final written address in response to…

46-year-old Nigerian ‘mysteriously’ dies in Scotland

Security and health experts in Glasgow, Scotland are battling to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden death of…

PHOTOS: ‘I’ll never be broke in life’, reactions as Wizkid attends Tony Elumelu daughter’s graduation party

Nigerian billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu invited Wizkid as he organises a ‘sip and paint’ to celebrate his…

Subsidy: 10 ways to reduce fuel consumption

Amidst the early days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Nigeria, the nation has been grappling with a staggering increase in…

Messi scores on debut as Inter Miami wins league cup match

Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi scored on his debut for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as they secured a victory over…

The spread of diphtheria

RECENTLY, Nigeria has been facing an unprecedented scourge of diphtheria, and so soon after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been found in…