The Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the November 11 election in Kogi, Hon. Leke Abejide, has promised to pay WAEC fees in October for all SSS3 students across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Abejide made the promise at a reception and award-giving program organized in his honour by the South East Yagba Development Association (SEYDA) in Lokoja.

Abejide, who also serves as the Member Representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said he has taken it upon himself to pay WAEC fees for all students in the three LGAs under his constituency for the past six years.

“As long as you are parents and have children writing WAEC, you don’t need to look for any money because Leke Abejide will pay the bill.

“It has been so for the past six years, and God has been faithful. In fact, I have extended the WAEC payment to the Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, which is now being controlled by my party ADC in the House of Representatives.

“Now, I am promising that I will extend the WAEC payment to students in all the 21 local government areas of Kogi State. I will clear all the bills in October this year by God’s grace,” Abejide said.

The ADC governorship candidate urged Kogi people to follow the man who knows the road and has the capacity to deliver, saying, “I am a giver to a fault even before coming into politics.”

The governorship candidate hopeful described the honour bestowed upon him by his people as the reward for being a good person and hardworking.

“I am so amazed and elated by the gesture seeing the huge crowd gathered here to honour me. Kogi people should expect more good work from me when I become their governor.

“Most people believe that when you are a legislator you cannot construct roads, but I did it, and most of the roads and other projects I did were done out of my personal resources.

“In 2019, I made a promise to change the narrative in politics through the House of Representatives, and I did.





“I won my first and second elections. The governorship election is the next target, and by the special grace of God, we will win on November 11.

“I thank my boss, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, for his total support,” Abejide said.

Abejide also promised to immediately revive Ibro Water and reticulate it to other yet-to-be-reached areas in the Lokoja metropolis as soon as he becomes governor.

The lawmaker added: “This motivation is to write my name in gold like the late Baba Obafemi Awolowo did; a colossus and a great achiever.

“You have to grow people like Baba Awolowo and President Bola Tinubu; the more you grow people, the more you are fulfilled in life.”

“I will keep on doing the best that I know will be good for all of us.”

Earlier, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, the Chairman of SEYDA, said the association decided to honour Abejide after careful consideration and analysis of his performance in his first term in the House of Representatives.

“This association has come to the conclusion that Hon. Leke Abejide has done well. We have found him a worthy representative who has continued to discharge his duties most effectively and in an admirable manner,” he said.

Enikanolaiye, who is also the Special Adviser on Foreign Affairs to Present Bola Tinubu, said the honour and award were to encourage and inspire Abejide to do more and to serve as a role model to others aspiring for political positions and offices.

The ambassador commended the members of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) led by Barr. Yemi Muhammed for working tirelessly for the success of the event.

Abejide, besides receiving an award of Excellence from SEYDA, also received several awards from various groups, such as the youth, students, and women groups.

