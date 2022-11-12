Wine and my health

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Wine

I want to know if I can start drinking wine since I read somewhere that wine is good for the health.

Kehinde (by SMS)

 

While it is true that wine has some health values, it has been confirmed that this is not true for everyone. In addition, while small amounts of alcohol may stave off heart disease, and lower the odds of stroke and diabetes, however, heavy drinking can damage your liver, heart, breast, colon, and lead to some types of cancers. The usual advice is for those who don’t drink, not to start. Those who drink are advised to limit it to one drink a day if you’re a woman, or two if you’re a man.

