Ibadan robbery attack: Shot victim is alive, Oyo police command says, vows to fish out attackers

Oyo State Police Command has said that contrary to purported death of a man shot by armed robbers at Bodija Ojurin in Ibadan, the victim, Abubakar Ibrahim, is alive and recuperating from the incident.

The clarification was made by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, on Saturday.

The PPRO, who gave details of the occurrence, said that shooting incident occurred at Bodija Railway Junction axis of Ibadan North Local Government Area, on Friday, at about 2:45pm

He disclosed that police preliminary findings revealed that the victim was trailed by the armed robbers after completing a business transaction within the metropolis and returning to his base at Akinyele Market in Akinyele Local Government Area.

“In a bid to hasten his trip back home by avoiding the traffic build-up situation on the expressway, he opted for a shorter route where he was eventually accosted by hoodlums on a motorcycle. He was shot on the side of his right toes with the intent to impede his mobility, before dispossessing him of the cash sum of N270,000.

“Thankfully, no life was lost, as he is currently recuperating from the incident.

“Investigations are in top gear to identify, track and apprehend the assailants, with the assurances of providing updates as the case progresses,” SP Osifeso stated further.

In another rather development, which the command described as disturbing, members of the public, particularly state residents have been alerted of the sudden proliferation of criminal and unregistered Point of Sales Terminal Operators across the State, whose sole aim of existence is to criminally conspire with unscrupulous elements to redistribute financial proceeds from criminal dealings.

Enjoining members of the public to exercise extreme vigilance and caution in their dealings during any transactions outside the banking hall, the command said that “it is not out of place to validate every transaction process by demanding from the operators Identity cards, Certificate of Incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission and other relevant approved documents of authentication from their legally recognized associations.”

The PPRO said that the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, had promised to clamp down heavily on any individual or group whose intent is to truncate the relative tranquility maintained in the state.

He urged members of the public to reach out on emergency control room numbers 615 (toll free) (Oyo State Security Trust Fund), and the command’s emergency lines 07055495413 and 08081768614, in cases of emergency.

He added that the ‘NPF rescue me’ app is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users.