Wike set to announce presidential candidate Rivers people will vote for

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, Tuesday announced that he would soon inform people of the state of the presidential candidate to vote in the 2023 general election.

He said when the decision is made, Rivers electorate, who have enjoyed good governance under his watch and are already desirous to reciprocate the gesture, would be told which presidential candidate to vote for.

Wike gave the indication while inaugurating the Rukpokwu-Rumuapu-Izo-Ogbodo Igwuruta Link Road, which took place in Rumuapu community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

He said for what his administration has done in terms of performance and provision of critical infrastructure, Rivers people are already home with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urging the electorate to cast their votes only for PDP gubernatorial candidate as well National Assembly to state Assembly candidates.

Wike said; “Then the other one (presidential), I will come and tell you where we will vote. These ones (governorship, Senatorial, Reps and State Assembly candidates) I mentioned now, make sure you come and vote for them. Very soon, we’ll meet in our houses and a take decision about where we are going.”

He mocked governorship candidates of other parties in the state, who he said are not in touch with the people at the grassroots adding that they did not have any followers, no traditional or political opinion leaders who can help galvanise the support of the electorate for them.

According to the governor said that such candidates were only desperately going about collecting money from people in the guise of preparing for the election when they knew that they are not in the race to win the election.

He said Rivers’ electorate will vote for the party that has come to their aid, supported and made them happy while also sustaining the peace in the state.

Wike said; “You will work for a party that has come to your aid, a party that has brought dividends of democracy. If the people of Rukpokwu are not happy, will they be here? Governance is all about the happiness of the people. When people are happy, we are happy. So, if I come here to address you everybody will listen to me.”

He boasted that his administration has attended to every area of development concern in Apara kingdom, particularly on the provision of roads and therefore challenged any person within the kingdom in Obio Akpor Local Government Area to dare mention any that has been left unattended.

In his address, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr George-Kelly Dakorinima Alabo stated that the Rukpokwu-Rumuapu-Izo-Ogbodo Igwuruta Link Road connects the Obio-Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas.

The road, he said, is 7.6km in length, 7.3 meters in width with 7km of drains, which has been delivered in the best quality specified. It has already enhanced the ease of doing business in the area.