Wike, Ndume, commend Tambuwal’s people-oriented projects

It was an atmosphere full accolades for Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Thursday, as guests who witnessed and participated in the commissioning and foundation laying ceremonies for multi-million naira projects that his administration unveiled poured encomiums on him.

Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers, who performed the ceremonies as the special guest of honour described Tambuwal as a dedicated democrat who works conscientiously to produce results and rarely talk about his achievements.

Similarly, Sen Ali Ndume, Mr Dan Orbih and Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila also applauded the governor for his humaneness and commitment to his people.

According to Wike, while commissioning a water supply scheme at Bodinga and laying the foundation for the construction of Waziri Abbas intra-city road as well as the Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital (SOSUTH), where he said the governor also did well to give premium attention to his constituency- the judiciary, by investing heavily in the construction of the Sokoto State High Court of Justice, which work has reached an advanced stage.

At Bodinga, Governor Wike commended the governor for executing people-oriented project in the state, noting that with the provision of water in rural areas, Tambuwal has been able to solve the problem of cholera disease.

Flagging off the construction of the Waziri Abbas Road within the state capital, the Rivers State governor indicated that it is a people-oriented project, which once completed will ease traffic congestion and improve economic activities of the area.

Also, shortly after he laid the foundation of the 950 beds SOSUTH edifice, Gov. Wike, who marvelled at the frugality and financial prudence of his colleague, said: “when he invited me to come to these ceremonies I asked him where he got the money from.”

“But, I am not surprised as Aminu is honest and up to the task,” he said, pointing out that what he saw in the state “is a clear testimony of Governor Aminu’s good leadership qualities.”

Urging the people of the state to rally round the governor for more dividends of democracy, Wike patted Tambuwal on the back for successfully upgrading the High Court complex to an international standard, emphasising that it is a good legacy to be bequeathed to the judiciary.

In his remarks, Sen Ali Ndume said: “if we have leaders like him (Tambuwal), our country would have fared better because he is trustworthy. He is one of the politicians that I have closely associated with in the last twenty years, along with Hon. Sumaila, who has integrity and empathy for the common man.”

“It is more practical to praise somebody in public than do so in private. My dear Sokoto people, Aminu is a trustworthy person just like Wike here,” he added.

“Historically, the people of Gwoza, where I hail from, have had a long-standing relationship with the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Sokoto Caliphate, and; that relationship still subsists,” Ndume noted.

Taking the visitors through a virtual tour of the planned teaching hospital, Gov Tambuwal said it is aimed at providing the facilities for the training and retraining of medical personnel in line with the standard of teaching hospitals that are established in Nigeria and duly recognised by the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) and other regulatory agencies.

He explained that the project when completed, will reduce medical tourism embarked upon by people of the state and Nigeria at large.

He added that the government is doing a lot in the area of constructing general hospitals, renovations of primary health cares and dispensaries.

He also said the state government has constructed a brand new 200-bed capacity world-class diagnostic centre which will be commissioned very soon.

This he said is apart from additional two other premiers hospital currently ongoing in two other part of the state as well as the about 500-bed space of specialist hospital and another 450-bed space of Murtala hospital in the state capital.

A statement by Muhammad Bello, the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, said while giving down on the Bodinga water project, the state Deputy Governor, Hon Mannir Muhammad Dan’Iya said similar projects are being executed in 20 out of the 23 Local Government Areas in the state.

He said the contract for the Bodinga project was awarded to Afdin Nigeria Limited at the cost of N435 million and has the capacity to supply 1.5 million gallons per day.

Wike, Ndume, commend Tambuwal’s people-oriented projects