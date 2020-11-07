Lagos State government, on Saturday, denied that it has revoked the occupancy title of the land on which Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja is located, describing the report as untrue.

The government said this in reaction to report on some online media that it had revoked the occupancy title of land the multi-billion hotel is standing.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, made this clarification while speaking with Tribune Online on the telephone, saying what was revoked was the title of a parcel of land close to Sheraton and not Sheraton itself.

“It’s not correct, what has been revoked is the title of a parcel of land close to Sheraton, not Sheraton itself. The land on which Sheraton Hotels stands is not revoked,” he said.

“The the parcel of land that is revoked is closed to Sheraton but not Sheraton,” he reiterated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week, October 25 to 31, the 44th week of the pandemic in Nigeria, a total of 1,390 patients recovered and were discharged last week, compared to 724 who were discharged in the previous week.

USElection2020: Is It Trump Or Biden?

THE United States election between Republican and current President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes place today, November 3rd and is on course to witness the highest turnout in a century with more than 95 million people already cast their ballots in early voting.

Lagos govt denies revoking occupancy title of Sheraton Hotels

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday.