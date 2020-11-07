Tanker explosion at Kara-bridge leaves 2 dead, 10 injured and 23 vehicles burnt

Two people have died, 10 are injured and 23 vehicles got burnt as a fuel-laden tanker exploded at Kara bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tribune Online gathered that the two fatalities were the driver of tanker and the motor boy and the 10 other casualties received on-the-spot treatment.

According to a statement issued by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the tanker was involved in an accident with a truck.

It added that the 23 vehicles affected included one tanker containing 45,000 litres of petrol, one luxurious passenger bus, two articulated vehicles and 19 cars.

“An accident happened overnight just after Kara bridge outward Lagos that involved a loaded tanker and a truck, both vehicles got burnt after the tanker spilt its contents on the road and on the other truck.

“The agency responded to the incident at 0105hrs this morning according to the State emergency response plan.”

However, it added that the joint response team comprising the agency and the Fire Service “was waylaid on arrival by a group of miscreants brandishing weapons.”

