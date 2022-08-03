The board of trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently meeting to find ways to resolve the feud between Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar over the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the vice presidential candidate.

The meeting, which is taking place at the national secretariat of the party, is being presided over by its chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin.

Jibrin had announced that the board of trustees would wade into the dispute to ensure that the main opposition goes into the coming elections as a united force.

He said the meeting would produce recommendations on how to end the feud while its members would thereafter meet with the Rivers governor and other former presidential aspirants under the party.

The BoT chairman is expected to address the media on the outcome of the meeting later today.

More details to come…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend. FRSC Requires You To Have A Razor Blade In Your Vehicle. Here’s Why

Wike/Atiku feud: PDP BoT meeting in Abuja

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital. Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

Wike/Atiku feud: PDP BoT meeting in Abuja

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs



