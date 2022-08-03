Seven dead, many hospitalized as flood wrecks havoc in Jigawa

Seven people have been confirmed dead while thousands of families displaced as a result of flood caused by heavy downpour in Jigawa State.

Report from the state indicated that the flood ravaged the state and worsen in seven local government areas.

The most affected local government areas includes Dutse, the capital city of the state, Hadejia, Gwaram and Kafin Hausa local government areas.

Other local government areas are Kirikasamma, Guri, Auyo and Jahun local government areas.

Tribune Online gathered that five people lost their lives on Tuesday in Kirikasamma local government area and two died in Bulangu tow of Kafin Hausa local government area in the state.

Speaking with Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital, the executive secretary of the state’s emergency relief management agency, Alhaji Sani Yusif Babura confirmed the incident, noting that “the desaster affected several local government areas”.

The executive secretary explained that ”three people died in Likori town while two in Kira village of Kirikasamma local government area. seven people who sustained injuries were admitted in Hadejia general hospital”.

Alhaji Babura added that another two people died in Bulangu town at Kafin Hausa local government area while Houses, livestock, foodstuff and farm produce worth millions of naira at Ayama , Jura and Kafin hausa towns of Auyo and Kafin Hausa local government areas also destroyed by the downpour.

“I’m presently in Abuja, but report in my disposal indicated that it is not only flood but house massively collapsing all most in all part of the state.

“I was told that, presently rain if falling and for two days now. As I’m talking to you there is many towns and villages had been cough from the part of the state and sorrounded by the water.

“I can’t tell the level of damages now became rain is still falling, and this is for almost three days now. But when the rain suspended we will dispatch our people to go an access the damages.

Further findings by Tribune Online revealed that so far 13 people lost their lives within two to three weeks in the state as a result of the flood.

Six people were earlier reportedly dead in Kafin Hausa town, the hometown of the ruling APC governorship candidate and serving deputy governor while over 13,000 house was destroy and thousands hectres of farmland had been lost to flood.

