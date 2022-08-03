Ebubeagu: Southeast govs kill youths with outfit, protesters allege

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the Southeast geopolitical zone on Tuesday protested against the opeartion Ebubeagu security outfit in Aba, Abia State.

The protesting youths took off from Faulks road, moved to Okigwe road, Azikiwe road, Asa road and ended at Aba – Owerri road in Aba, Abia State.

The protesters alleged that Ebubeagu is being used by some South-East Governors “to kill our youths in their prime while leaving the real Fulani terrorists and Jihadists to be moving freely in our forests and bushes kidnapping our people, raping our women and killing our people at will”.

According to the protesting youth, the Enugu-Portharcourt expressway mainly the boundary between Abia and Imo States “have been taken over by Fulani terrorists and kidnappers who kidnap our people on daily basis and nothing serious have been done to arrest these criminals committing such atrocities on Igbo soil.

“Ebubeagu killed 21 innocent youths returning from a traditional marriage in Awo Ommamma village in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State accusing them of being bandits whereas the real criminals who are the Fulani Jihadists and terrorists are left unchecked in the zone.

“It is now a crime to be a youth in Imo State as our youths are now killed at random.

The group who carryied placards with inscriptions some of which read ‘We Don’t Want Ebubeagu In South East’, ‘It Is Now A Crime Be A Youth In Imo State’, ‘Hope Uzodinma Should Resign Immediately For Killing 21 Igbo Youths With Ebubeagu’, ‘Ebubeagu Must Go’, ‘Ebubeagu Is A Curse’, ‘Hope Uzodinma Must Resign’, ‘Ebubeagu is not needed in Igboland’, threatened that “In Imo state, the protest will not stop until the Governor Hope Uzodinma resigns as governor of the state”.

According to Hon. Good luck Ibem, the President General of COSEYL, “We are taking the protest to Imo State after Aba because Governor Hope Uzodinma has committed so much crime against humanity with Ebubeagu security outfit. Over 25,000 innocent youths have been secretly killed by Ebubeagu security outfit and other security operatives under his watch. After Imo State, we will proceed to Enugu and Ebonyi States respectively.

“Some of the Igbo youths were Killed for gallantry on Igbo soil. Enough is enough. We are not stopping the protest until our demands are met”.

