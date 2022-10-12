Wike approves N1bn for flood victims in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the sum of N1Billion (One Billion Naira), for emergency relief measures to support flood victims in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

The two local governments are the worst hit of the four local government areas of Rivers state affected by the current flooding ravaging several states of the country.

The governor also set up Taskforce to coordinate the distribution of relief materials to affected communities in the state.

While empathising with the flood victims, Wike said the One Billion Naira approved by the Rivers State Government is to enable vulnerable families, particularly in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs, which are the most impacted areas in the state, to cope with the devastating flood which has destroyed homes, farmlands and forced residents of affected communities to relocate to safer communities.

He said the Permanent Secretary of the Special Services Bureau (SSB) in the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr George Nwaeke, will serve as the Chairman of the Taskforce, while, Mrs Inime I. Aguma, is the Secretary.

Other members of the Taskforce are the Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hon. Hope Ikiriko; Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Hon. Vincent Job; Hon. Chukwuemeka Onowu and the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Special Duties.

All members of the Taskforce are to meet with the Rivers State governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State government has appointed 28, 000 (Twenty Eight Thousand) Special Assistants for political units in the State and the appointments take immediate effect.

It will be recalled that the governor had on Tuesday, 11 October 2022 appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.

