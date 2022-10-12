Man locked up for 20 years inside room discovered in Kaduna 

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
Man years room Kaduna ,
A man who was locked up for twenty years in Benin street in the central part of Kaduna metropolis has been discovered by environmental officers on Wednesday.
Environmental officers who discovered the middle-aged man told newsmen on Wednesday they were really shocked with the discovery.
According to their spokesman, who pleaded for anonymity remarked that “Today we came to this house in search of beverages that were usually kept in residential houses without proper storage facilities when we saw a naked man locked up in a room.
“We found that he was in an uncomfortable position. The odour coming out from the room was unbearable.
“Later, we broke the room and brought him out. He was behaving like an animal. It was then we learnt that he was kept in the room for twenty years.
“We also found out he was fed in the room. He urinates and passed his faeces in the same room.
 The Magaji Gari police in the heart of the Kaduna Central area was later invited and they took him away.


At the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the police.YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

I’ll Hand Over A Nigeria Free Of Insecurity, Buhari Assures

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reassured Nigerians that he would hand over a Nigeria free of insecurity to the next set of leaders in 2023, assuring that his administration would root out all forms of banditry…

How Nigerian Doctors, Other Foreigners Are ‘Exploited’ In UK —BBC Investigation

NIGERIAN doctors recruited to practice in the United Kingdom (UK) are being professionally exploited, a report put together by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has claimed…

Bishop Sacks Five Catholic Priests Over Alleged Insubordination 

The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State, Right Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye, has relieved five priests in the diocese of their duties over alleged insubordination…King Charles Lll Coronation To Take Place May 6

Buckingham Palace has announced that the coronation of His Majesty King Charles lll and the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey, London…

You might also like
Latest News

Wike approves N1bn for flood victims in Rivers

Latest News

Buhari swears in Ariwoola in as substantive CJN

Latest News

Customs discover pump action, pistol, cartridges inside vehicle chased from Lagos…

Latest News

Reps probe security agencies over destruction of seized oil vessels

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More