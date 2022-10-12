Man locked up for 20 years inside room discovered in Kaduna 

I’ll Hand Over A Nigeria Free Of Insecurity, Buhari Assures
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reassured Nigerians that he would hand over a Nigeria free of insecurity to the next set of leaders in 2023, assuring that his administration would root out all forms of banditry…
How Nigerian Doctors, Other Foreigners Are ‘Exploited’ In UK —BBC Investigation
NIGERIAN doctors recruited to practice in the United Kingdom (UK) are being professionally exploited, a report put together by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has claimed…
Bishop Sacks Five Catholic Priests Over Alleged Insubordination
The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State, Right Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye, has relieved five priests in the diocese of their duties over alleged insubordination…King Charles Lll Coronation To Take Place May 6
Buckingham Palace has announced that the coronation of His Majesty King Charles lll and the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey, London…