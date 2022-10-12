Buhari swears in Ariwoola in as substantive CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore into office, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in ceremony took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) that he presided over at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Apart from regular members of the Council, the ceremony was witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the governors of Oyo and Ondo States, Seyi Makinde and Rotimi Akeredolu, respectively.

Speaking to correspondents after the swearing-in, Justice Ariwoola appealed to politicians in the country to allow the judiciary to function, reminding them that the law is not static.

He said several reforms are ongoing in the judiciary to enhance the speedy dispensation of justice.

The CJN stated: “I give all the glory to God and I believe the Lord that has taken me this far, will continue to support me to do the best for Nigerians and as I said on the 27th of June when I was sworn-in in an acting capacity, I shall not let Nigerians down because with the support of my brother justices. As you can see all of them are here with me, as they were when I was sworn-in in an acting capacity, with their support, we shall not fail Nigerians.

“We shall make progress and advance the judiciary of Nigeria to benefit, not only the common man, all men and women.”

On the reforms, he explained: “We are computerizing the Supreme Court already, and all other courts of records. So, that the delay in filing cases will become a thing of the past. We’re creating e-filing, we are creating e-diary so that lawyers can stay in the comfort of their chambers and contact the court, and address the court via zoom. Computerization is already taking place, not only in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and other courts of record in Nigeria.”

With the general elections approaching, he appealed to politicians: “Politicians should allow the judiciary to function. Law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continued to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available. We shall continue to do justice if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure.”

Also speaking to correspondents, Makinde expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State to the president for the appointment of an Oyo State indigene to the post of CJN.

He said the state had not been in such a position for a long while.

The governor remarked: “We are really happy. One of our own is now the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the good people of Oyo State are thankful to Mr President for seeing the process through; from Justice Ariwoola being appointed as the acting CJN, his confirmation at the Senate, and now his being sworn-in as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

On the import of the appointment to the state, he said: “Well, you know, it’s been quite a while since this type of opportunity knocked on our door. So, we counted ourselves quite lucky and we look forward to supporting him to contribute to the development of the judiciary in Nigeria.”

When questioned on his absence from the flag off of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he said he did not attend because he was busy at home.





“I’ve been busy at home, in Oyo State, campaigning for everybody. Uyo is not where I need to pull the votes together, it’s in Oyo. So I stayed in Oyo,” Makinde declared.

