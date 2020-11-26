Why Yorubas must remain an impregnable bloc

Like the biblical Jews, Yorubas are also special creations of God. Indeed, they are a unique breed. You can’t, but salute their enormous capacity for leadership, Wisdom of Solomon, industry, enterprise, creativity at its zenith and of course, their very rich cultures and traditions single them out as one of the most sought-after races across the globe.

God only confirmed the uniqueness of the race by creating those collections of great men in their rank; Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Herbert Macauley, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, Chief Bola Ige, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Sir Ladoke Akintola, Sir Adeola Odutola, Chief Henry Fajemirokun, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Otunba Subomi Balogun, Sir Mobolaji Bank Anthony, Mobolaji Johnson, General Adeyinka Adebayo, Madam Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Prof Wole Soyinka, Chief Ebenezer Obey, Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Sir Adesoji Aderemi, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, Chief Rotimi Wiliams, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Benjamin Adekunle and others.

However, the greatness and eminence of a race is not in the collection of business moguls, nor Amanda of professionals, neither is it in the set of successful politicians in its rank, but in the purposeful, focus, credible, reliable, developmental and visionary leadership, who could galvanise an indomitable force. A race desirous of growth and development, as well as prosperity, must as a matter of necessity, has a visionary leader who would be its rallying point. That’s the mark of a great nation. That is what sets apart a nation from others.

Herbert Macaulay in his era credibly shepherded the Yoruba flocked. He provided leadership, though, not a typical politician in the mold of those legends the world know; nonetheless, he was the mouthpiece of the race. He symbolised their struggles and ideals. There weren’t much of political and economic challenges during his time. The legendary Chief Obafemi Awolowo appeared on the political stage in the mid 60’s. The iconic leader provided exemplary and commanding leadership for the race. He brought them under the same umbrella. Awo was undoubtedly a Yoruba idol. In his time, it’s either you’re with Awo/Yorubas or you are against them.

That’s the measure of Awolowo’s acceptance by Yorubas. Indeed, the race spoke with one voice during his time. He was Premier, Western Region, a political enclave he almost turned into paradise. Awo optimally utilised cocoa revenue to build WNDC, the first TV station in the whole Africa continent. He deployed the revenue from the same source to construct the gigantic Liberty stadium, also the first of its kind then, in Africa. He built that glorious edifice-Cocoa house and several Iconic public institutions across the region. His government provided free qualitative education and medical facility for people of the region. Awo constructed modern roads, both in urban and rural areas. He provided platform for all stakeholders and professionals to flourish and blossom. His political ideals and philosophy remained unchanged, even as leader of the Action Group, as well as that of Unity Party of Nigeria. Till death, he was incredibly purposeful, resourceful, visionary, and essentially, a rallying point for Yorubas in all walks of life. Till he breathed his last, Yoruba oneness and togetherness were never subject of controversy under his watch.

After spearheading NADECO battle as one of the key players to enthrone democratic order in Nigeria and essentially, after a brilliant and achievement-filled tenure of office as Lagos state governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu dramatically emerged leader of the race, continuing from where Awolowo, Macaulay, Ajasin and Adesanya stopped. Since assuming leadership of the race, Tinubu has re-launched the race into the mainstream of Nigeria politics. Tinubu also established it as tradition, to always follow the footsteps of Awolowo by providing a rallying point for the race. Consequent upon his visionary and commanding leadership, South west zone has continued to remain the political fortress of the progressives. Over the years, he has also influenced infrastructural, educational, medical, as well as agricultural development within the zone. Just like he has done at the national level, he has also influenced and provided platform for the fulfillment of aspirations and visions of numerous people in the zone, most especially, the teeming youths.

The crux of this piece is not about the achievements of past and present Yoruba leaders, but the political and socio-economic challenges that lie ahead and how the relevance and importance of the race would be maintained, sustained and strengthened. In a country with more than 350 ethnic groups, where rat race is a tradition, with four of the ethnic groups, always struggling to dominate one other, it’s germane that Yorubas must adjust their thinking caps, as well as have the consciousness that, if they slumber, they would lose their relevance and respect. This is therefore the clear message that I am passing across to the disgruntled elements amongst Yorubas that sponsoring splinter groups will not help the cause. Discordant tunes from all directions are not the way out. Over ambitious postures of young leaders, who ordinarily should be learning the ropes, watch the footsteps of the leader of the zone and wait for their turns, is not the solution. Deploying every emerging difficult situation as platform, to fabricate lies and falsehoods, as well as plotting evil to attract undue favours would continually compound our problems. Let me unequivocally admonish all Yoruba leaders that, maintaining and sustaining the political legacies bequeathed on Yorubas by Chief Awolowo and other past visionary leaders lie in the ability to sustain an indomitable and impregnable bloc.

While other major ethnic groups are vigorously plotting to present a common front, some disgruntled elements within Yoruba race are sponsoring disunity and disharmony amongst the race. I made bold to announce that American greatness lies in their oneness. Germans pre-eminence in the global affairs is in their togetherness. The same goes for the Cubans, Russians and others. Back home in Nigeria, the dominance of the north in the political sphere, as well as their stronghold of the nation power and authority is consequent upon their togetherness, the concept they would continually deploy the last point of their blood to achieve.

I hereby encourage Yorubas to wake up from their slumber, take pragmatic steps to sustain and strengthen their stakes in the polity and work in unison by identifying a resourceful, visionary and purpose candidate to be presented to other stakeholders to be anointed as leader of Nigeria come 2023.

Amzat, a financial consultant sent this piece from Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Why We Can’t Call Off Strike Now –ASUU

It is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as the president of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi has said there are certain steps to be taken to reach a final conclusion on the issue…