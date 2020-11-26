UCH lights up for cervical cancer treatment, prevention

University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Tuesday, was lit up to signify its commitment and support to the World Health Organisation’s global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer using the 90-70-90 triple strategy.

World Health Organisation (WHO) targets that by 2030, 90 per cent of girls by 15 years of age will be fully vaccinated against cervical cancer; 70 per cent coverage of screening with a high-performance test; and 90 per cent of women who are identified with cervical disease receive treatment.

Expert’s consensus at the launch was that cervical cancer can be eliminated since it can be prevented by vaccination in those that are eligible and it also gives a warning of 10 to 15 years in those with the disease for it to be cured if detected early.

Professor Akintunde Odukogbe, consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist, speaking at the virtual launch and lighting of the hospital said the toll of cervical cancer was more in low and middle-income countries, Nigeria, inclusive although the cancer is an easily preventable disease.

Odukogbe said the WHO’s strategy was a welcome development in countries that had difficult preventing cancer due to their weakened health system and a high rate of poverty and ignorance.

Another cervical cancer expert, Dr Oluwatosin Awolude said Nigeria is one of the 10 countries with a major burden of cervical cancer in Africa and so the launch would offer an opportunity for the hospital to contribute its quota in eliminating the disease by 2030.

Dr Olubukola Adesina, also consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist, said a lot is stacked against women, especially in developing countries, and so anything that can be done to reduce women’s burden of ill health and inequity is welcome.

UCH’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Abiodun Otegbayo, represented by the hospitals’ Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Abiodun Adeoye stated that the projection that 450,000 people could die from cervical cancer by 2030 if nothing is done is scary, and requires all support to ensure prompt screening and treatment of cervical disease in Nigeria.

Earlier, the launch’s local organizing committee represented by Dr Sesan Oluwasola stated that many other places across the country were similarly been lit simultaneously as a monument to the launch of the global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer.

Dr Oluwasola, stated that it was the hospital’s gynaecology unit’s contribution to stopping cervical cancer, which makes up 60 to 70 per cent of all gynaecological cancers, attended to by the hospital.

– SADE OGUNTOLA

