Why we must support Gov Makinde in 2023 —Ido LG chairman

The acting chairman of Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mr Saka Fashola, has charged the people of the council to ensure outstanding success of the second term of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Fashola gave the charge in Ibadan on Thursday during a youth summit with the theme ‘The impact and benefits of youth in the electioneering process’ organised by Ido Local Government Area chapter of the Youth Wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the council’s secretariat.

He said: “The only way to appreciate various people-oriented development projects executed across the local government area by the state government under the leadership of Governor Makinde is to ensure that his electoral victory at the next general election come to reality.”

Fashola commended the PDP Youth Leader in the council, Mr. Olodude Oluayo and his team for organising Youth Summit that will go a long way in ensuring active participation of youths in electioneering process.

In a release signed by the council’s Head of Information Unit, Mr Kunle Kareem, the council boss further expressed gratitude to political functionaries and political leaders in Ido Local Government Area for their support towards the success of the Youth Summit.

In his remarks, Chief Ayuba Akinsola also commended the leadership of PDP and all members of the party in the council for their support to Governor Makinde and enjoined them to continue their support.

In their separate remarks, Yemi Taiwo, Hon. Razaq Mabaje and the representative of Mogaji Olasunkanmi Tegbe, Chief Olajuwon Adelakun enjoined members of PDP Youth Wing in Ido Local Government to ensure that all PDP candidates emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.

Hon Taiwo added that Governor Makinde has brought good governance to Oyo State and urged the people of the state to support the second term ambition of the governor to enable him consolidate the good work he has started.

Responding, Hon. Razaq Mabaje charged members of the PDP Youth Wing across the state to ensure electoral victory for all the 32 House of Assembly candidates of PDP in 2023 general election.

Earlier in his welcome address, Olodude expressed appreciation to Fashola and other political functionaries for their support to the success of the summit.

The state’s Youth Leader, Mr. Micheal Ogunsina endorsed Mogaji Tegbe, Hon. Taiwo and Hon. Razaq Mabaje for their electoral victory in 2023 general election.

