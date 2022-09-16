I am now more focused on creating awareness about drug abuse, mental health —Pharmsavi

Pharmsavi and Kess were the fifth and sixth housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother season seven ‘Level up’ house and have been released to the world to make impact. In separate interviews, they told Friday Treat about their time on the show, lessons and projections for the future. Excerpts…

How do you feel about leaving Big Brother House this early?

I am not happy about leaving this early because I wanted to go very far in the game. I never expected I would leave this early because I was giving enough vibes and I was just being who I am. I was being entertaining and all, but I guess I was not entertaining enough for the audience.

What was your strategy like going into the House?

I never really had a particular strategy in mind. I was just being myself in the house. During my audition, I told them I was the life of the party and always put a smile on everyone’s face. I am this jovial guy and I have a contagious smile. I feel that was more like a natural strategy for me.

We were seeing a kind of bromance between you and Bryann before your eviction. How will you describe your relationship with him?

Bryann is my guy. ‘Big Baby Bry’ like I always call him. Even from the very first week Bryann would be like, “I too like this guy. This guy no get wahala. If you dey look this guy, his smile alone, you go just dey get joy.” He was like if the house was a one-house thing, I would really go far because nobody would even think of nominating me [for eviction] as I am a very cheerful guy. So Bryann and I had a very cordial relationship in the house.

What attracted you to Diana?

Diana is a sweet girl like I will always say. She is this very caring girl. After the arena games Diana would always come and check up on me and be like, “Hey PharmSavi, how are you doing? I did not see you yesterday. Hope you are fine?” That was really what attracted me to Diana. She has this very caring nature and she was always welcoming.

At the beginning of the show, you were a bit quiet. Even when housemates were fighting, you were always quiet. Were you just observing, were you feeling lonely or what was it?

Trust me I was not really quiet in the house. Even from the beginning, I think it was the second day, when Big Brother played music for us. I was always dancing and vibing to music and all. I was not really quiet but when it comes to fights, I stay away because I really did not understand what was happening or why the fight was getting really serious. But I was never quiet in the house. If you ask my housemates you will know I was never quiet in the house. I was this jovial guy and most times they even complain that I make a whole lot of noise.

Now that Big Brother has come and gone, what should we be expecting from you?

I am a pharmacist and that is why my name was PharmSavi in the House. Before going into the House, I always had this plan of having my own pharmaceutical brand. I felt Big Brother would be a platform to expose me to connections in the pharmaceutical market. I wish to start up an NGO that would focus on drug abuse, drug misuse and mental health. These are issues we need to focus on in the country. Also, clinical research is very crucial. I was taking a course in clinical research before I went into the House. It is something that I have great interest in. I am open to the entertainment industry as well, but my focus is the pharmaceutical industry because it is something that I enjoy doing.

What were the highlights of your experience in the Big Brother house?





I know myself to be a sore loser. Most times when I lose, I am always quiet. For a whole day or two I will be sad about everything, but going into the House helped me to overcome that. Another highlight in the house was winning tasks and the wager challenge. It was cool. Then the pool party. I like going out, partying with my guys and all. Then the diary sessions with Big Brother. Whenever I talk to him he makes me want to feel better. He tells me words that will cheer me up. I really enjoyed my stay in the Big Brother house, trust me. I enjoyed every bit of it. The pool, the cozy bed, everything.

Who are you rooting for to win the grand prize?

There are actually two people on my mind, Phyna and Bryann.

