Why we can’t generate 5,000mw of power ― FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it is unable to reach its promised target of 5,000 megawatts of electricity generation because of a shortage in gas supply.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, stated this while briefing correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He said whereas the government had entered into a firm contract with the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc, power generation had remained around 4,000 megawatts because of the problem of gas.

However, he assured us that every necessary ingredient have now been obtained to resolve the problem as his ministry is working round the clock to improve the situation.

The Minister also revealed that FEC approved N2,740,000,000, the revised estimates for the updated rates of building structures of compensation and resettlement of the communities affected by the construction of 700 megawatts Zungaro Hydro electric power project.

The amount revises the subsisting amount from N19,640,000,000 to N22,380,000,000.

