Anambra govt begins investigations into the death of wife of suspended Nnewi North Council boss

Anambra state government has commenced a scientific probe into the sudden death of wife of the suspended Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North council area, late Mrs Chidiebele Iloka.

The State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, went a step further by setting up an investigative panel who are made up of medical professors from within and outside Anambra state.

The team made up of Pathologists are carrying autopsy in Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where the body of the deceased was deposited.

The investigative panel is also made up of representatives of the family of the deceased, the family of the husband of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police , Anambra State Government and Nzukora Nnewi.

Many unconfirmed reports were flying around as regards the cause of her death, which led to suspension of her husband, Mr Mbazulike Iloka as the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North council after the news of her death went viral.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Health Anambra state, Dr Afam Obidike said that Governor Soludo is very serious about the outcome of the autopsy, noting that he wants a process that would be very transparent and the truth made open.

Dr Obidike who is part of the team conducting the autopsy prevailed on the professionals to do their best to ensure that the every party involved in the matter is satisfied, adding that the autopsy is not for the dead but for the living to learn.

On her part, the Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo said the result of the autopsy will bring to an end all the rumours flying around about the issue, and emphasized that the wife of the Governor Mrs Nonye Soludo as a woman is highly interested in the result of the autopsy.

Mrs Obinabo urged women in Anambra and all over the world to remain calm and allow government and the law take its cause, even as she urged family of the deceased to be patient and prayerful and look unto God.

The lead Pathologist who is representing Anambra state government, Dr Gerald Forae, from the University of Benin Teaching hospital assured that the result of the autopsy which will last for three hours will be out in two weeks time.

He explained that when released, the result will pass through the right process and would be submitted to the state government through the Attorney General of the state.

