Tinubu to visit Obasanjo in Abeokuta

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is billed to meet the nation’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta.

At the time of filing this report, the governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; former governors Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel were part of those to receive Tinubu to the meeting.

Others on the ground to welcome him and his entourage were former deputy governor of the State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo; former Speaker, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi is among many other top-notch politicians in the state.

The Penthouse of the former president located within the precinct of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) is alive with hundreds of his loyalists waiting to receive him.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…

Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app

In order to ensure your safety when next you board a ride, here are safety tips to observe when boarding a ride on ride-hailing apps…





Secure your social media accounts from hackers with these tips

Tinubu to visit Obasanjo in Abeokuta