Why U.S. shoppers boycott Amazon for Temu

A significant consumer boycott targeting Amazon and its extensive network of subsidiaries with participants vowing to abstain from the e-commerce giant and its affiliates until May 12.

This action marks the latest in a series of protests driven by concerns over alleged corporate greed, the rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives by some companies, and President Donald Trump’s administration’s efforts to eliminate federal DEI programs.

The boycott is being spearheaded by The People’s Union, a grassroots organization that previously orchestrated a one-day economic consumer blackout on February 28th and a three-day follow-up in April.

This week’s boycott encompasses a wide range of Amazon-owned entities, including popular brands such as Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Prime Video, Audible, Twitch, Ring, Zappos, and Kindle.

This anti-Amazon movement coincides with separate boycotts organized by other groups targeting retailers like Target and additional businesses that have scaled back their commitments to DEI.

Meanwhile, in a significant development for the e-commerce landscape, Temu, a rapidly growing online marketplace, has announced a substantial shift in its business model. Just days after the closure of a key trade loophole that previously facilitated the direct shipment of inexpensive Chinese-made goods to U.S. consumers, Temu has reportedly halted these direct shipments. According to Amaris Encinas, the platform will now primarily offer goods sourced from warehouses located within the United States. This strategic change comes as companies adapt to evolving trade regulations and tariffs.

In related economic news, the Federal Reserve is currently convening, and financial analysts widely anticipate that the central bank will maintain current interest rates when their meeting concludes tomorrow. This decision will be closely watched by consumers and businesses alike as they navigate the current economic climate.

