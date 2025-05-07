OFFCUT: ‘It’s never too late,’ Netizens react to Tinubu’s ‘runaway’ confession

Social media users have reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s recent comments about nearly withdrawing from the public eye, saying “it’s never too late to run away.”

Tribune Online reports that President Tinubu, while speaking during a visit to Katsina State over the weekend, admitted he was overwhelmed by Nigeria’s economic challenges in his early days in office and considered distancing himself from media coverage.

“When we started, it was challenging, and I almost ran away from watching or reading the newspapers,” the president said.

“I got discouraged but stayed put on my decisions, believing that the ability of a leader to take decisions at the right time is the hallmark of leadership.”

Reacting to this on Facebook, a user, @Ola Matthew Ajayi, wrote: “If you will hear the advice of good Nigerians, please run away. It’s not too late. It means we need to look for another messiah to deliver us from this situation.”

@Christain Osawe reacted, “You running away would have done more good than what we’re currently experiencing across the country just go away and stop thinking of another tenure please.”

“Nigeria would have celebrated on the streets of Nigeria. See the suffering and affliction you have caused by not run away. It’s never too late. Why not take the next flight ✈️, very annoyed”, @Dan Isac wrote.

Oke Chukwu reacted, “I believe you because during your campaign, we told you but you didn’t listen to us. You thought it was all about recruiting 50 million youths who will be eating agbado. When we tried to insist, you told us that a town hall is different from balablu, bulaba and blublu. You can still run away, it’s not late.”

“You supposed to have done that for a better Nigeria. You can still do that at this time too”, @Olawale Adekola wrote.

Still reacting, on Twitter (formerly known as X), @NanfaGidado tweeted, “Better late than never, you still have opportunity to run, because your causing more havoc.”

“This man can lie. Run to where? Run away from what you claim you use your whole life to run after?Stop deceiving Nigerians and do something tangible all these while because till today,there is nothing tangible that has been done by this government rather than inflicting hardship”, @ijisegz lamented.

