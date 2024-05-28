Festus Keyamo, SAN, the Minister of Aviation, has attributed the deteriorating conditions of toilets, chillers, and other facilities at Nigeria’s international airports to ineffective management by bureaucratic processes.

Speaking at the Ministerial Sectoral Press Briefings organised to mark the first anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Keyamo revealed plans to address these issues through the concession of the country’s five international airports to top-tier private companies.

Addressing the current state of airport facilities, Keyamo said, “About the toilets, chillers, and the poor state of our airports, we had an answer to that on our way forward. And that is the fact, Mr President has said, and I’ve told him we’re starting the whole concession process all over again. To be more transparent.”

Keyamo emphasised the inherent inefficiency of bureaucratic management in handling public utilities. “We all agree, you and I, that bureaucracy cannot run public utility, it’s impossible.

“So let’s not argue that. It’s been established. I apologise for saying that. But the bureaucracy cannot run public infrastructure, and that is why they call it bureaucracy. It’s not possible,” he stated.

He further highlighted the necessity of removing bureaucratic controls to improve the management and functionality of airport facilities.

“So, it’s only when you remove bureaucracy and run a public utility like your own house, nothing is going to happen.

“We’ll continue to see these problems until we do full concession of the airports and they’re run professionally like private businesses,” Keyamo explained.

Keyamo assured that the new concession process would seek to engage the best airport management companies globally to ensure world-class standards.

“And that’s what we’re doing. In the whole process, the President said we’ll go for the best in the world in terms of airport management,” he added.

