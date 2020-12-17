Why our children must be safe

WHEN I read of the invasion of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, by armed men, it was a disturbing not just for me but the whole country. Governments at all levels must do all within their power to ensure that the lives of our children are safe.

It was not surprising when the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) threatened to down tools describing the invasion as highly disturbing. The NUT Secretary General, Dr. Mike Ike Ene, stated that “in light of these recent developments, the Nigeria Union of Teachers may be compelled to down tools pending when it is safe for our members to teach and guide our pupils and students without fear of abduction by these faceless enemies of educational prosperity of the Nigerian nation.”

Every parent has a right to be disturbed by the ugly incident. We must do all we can to ensure that we guarantee the lives of our children. The level of insecurity in the nation is mindboggling and particularly disconcerting. We must work with our security agents and see that all is done to make our nation safer. Terrorism is a global phenomenon and we must be ready to cooperate in fighting this hydra-headed monster.

The president and the governors, including the local government authorities, must work together to push for a saner and safer country. Nigeria belongs to us but if our children are no longer safe to get minimal education, how can we ensure that we have a country with prospects? Education is pivotal and must be jealously guarded.

Yetunde Soaga, Abeokuta.

