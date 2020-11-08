Why national convention isn’t our urgent priority ― APC Caretaker Committee

The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has justified its silence towards the meeting of its highest organ, the national convention for the conduct of election to elect its national officers.

Deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Yekeen Nabena, in a statement, said the Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, was interested for now in ensuring peace and reconciliation before the national convention.

Nabena argued that every member of the party must be given a sense of belonging and true reconciliation achieved before the National Convention could be convened.

“The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is focused on achieving and sustaining true and lasting unity, peace and reconciliation across party ranks and ahead of the planned national convention of the Party.

“Recall that the CECPC was constituted and inaugurated by the 8th resumed meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) in June with a core mandate to achieve peace-building, true reconciliation and to give a sense of belonging to every member of the Party.

“While a section of the media has been awash with reports of a tenure extension for the CECPC, the focus remains achieving and sustaining the APC caretaker committees peace and reconciliation core mandate.

“It is important that the APC conducts its planned national convention to produce the Party’s national leadership as a united house. Otherwise, the main aim of constituting the CECPC following the dissolution of the immediate-past National Working Committee (NWC) will be defeated.

The party spokesman further maintained that contrary to insinuation, no stakeholder in the party could claim ignorance of the steps taken so far by the Governor Buni team and its genuine commitment to give all a sense of belonging.

“Commendably, the Governor Buni-led CECPC has deployed a combination of true reconciliation, consultation and inclusiveness in achieving unity and cohesion in the Party. To reposition the Party to ensure good governance, Governor Buni proposed the recently-inaugurated tripartite Executive/Legislative/APC Consultative Committee which is ensuring synergy, good governance and accelerated implementation of the Next Level agenda.

“A peacemaker and stabilising voice, Governor Buni is meeting all leaders, known party groups and interests in order to accommodate all interests. This has resulted in renewed commitment on the part of party members.

“It is not surprising that elected National Executive Committee (Non- National Working Committee) members at a recent meeting with the Party’s national leadership, passed a vote of confidence on the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC. This was a sequel to an earlier passed confidence vote on the CECPC by 36 State APC Chairmen, including the Federal Capital Territory.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE