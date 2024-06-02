The President, International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR), Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode has called on governments and monarchs in Yoruba land to worship no other religion than traditional religion, which they claimed can bring succor to the ailing economy and boost the nation’s recognition abroad.

The call was made at the weekend, during the 2024/2025 World Ifa Festival, which held at the World Ifa Temple, Oke-Itase, Ile Ife, Osun State, where the Ooni of Ife, Oba Eniitan Ogunwusi, Oluisese Awodotun Owolabi Aworeni, the Araba Agbaye and other dignitaries were present to witness the festival.

While appreciating the Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Oyo States governments for declaring August 20th of every year as public holiday for traditional worshippers, the ICIR President tasked them to do more in defending the traditional religion and leverage on its global respect to promote its tourism potentials.

He called on traditional rulers in Yoruba land to respect their crowns and make it a matter of compulsion to practice Isese, the religion of their fore-bearers, in order to regain the lost glory of the tribe.

Fayemi also gave kudos to the Ooni of Ife for doing within his capacity to support Yoruba spirituality and religion, saying “In fact, Baba Oonirisa, though rules over all, irrespective of religious affinities, is working assiduously for revival, survival and development of Isese/ Ifa, his own religion and spirituality.

“I, on behalf of Araba Agbaye and all Ifa devotees throughout the world, implore Oodua traditional rulers to respect the basis of their crowns. It is compulsory for them to practice Isese and follow Ifa, for the stools they occupy belong to the Orisa.

“We implore the Abrahamic religion practitioners among them to spare us their condemnation, for condemning Isese is condemning their own thrones. It is our advice that any already enthroned Oba who does not want to be associated with our tradition should abdicate the throne. Also, all Abrahamic Princes are advised to think twice before vying for the stool that is surely not in consonance with their religious affinity.

“We also use this medium to, as usual, appreciate the government, especially that of Osun, Oyo, Ogun and Lagos for the support so far, especially for declaring August 20th as public holiday for traditional religion. It is our hope that other States will do the needful this year.

“We implore the government to concentrate more on the traditional religion, which is capable of adding value to the economy of the land through tourism. Our sacred religious sites can generate revenue for the States and federal government through a well-coordinated pilgrimage programme.

“Importantly, for fraud-free administration, we recommend the use of traditional religion objects of worship for oath of office in Nigeria, if that can be done, we are sure that this nation will change for better,” he added.

Others that have reigned as Presidents of the International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR), are Prof. Idowu Bolofinde Odeyemi, Associate Prof. Abiodun Fafolarin Agboola and Dr. Solagbade Popoola.