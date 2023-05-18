A well-known Nigerian cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has explained why he is turning down many friends lately.

The social media influencer stated this in a video on his Facebook page on Wednesday, 17th May, 2023.

According to him, he doesn’t have friends because of a bad experience with them in the past. He claims that numerous people have extended their hands of friendship to him, but he is uninterested since his “boyfriend” has also told him not to retain friends.

He said, “I have been receiving calls from people, ‘Oh Bobrisky, let’s hang out, you are in Abuja.’ I’m sorry, we can not hang out… I don’t like friends. Friends have shown me shege.

“My boyfriend has warned me that, ‘babe, you don’t need no friend. Stay in your room’. I’m all by myself in my room. I want my peace. So, I’m sorry I’m turning so many friend requests down. I’m not trying to be proud, I just want my peace.”

Recall, Bobrisky acknowledged last month in an interview with Toke Makinwa that he misses his friendship with Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

