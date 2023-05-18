People of Kwara North senatorial district of Kwara state, under the aegis of the Coalition of Kwara North Groups (CKNG), have demanded for a full-time minister to be chosen from the zone by the incoming administration of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, the people, led by Comrade Abdulqadri Yusuf, said that Kwara North senatorial district is the most unrewarded among the three senatorial districts in the state “since the 2019 political power revolt by the electorate in the state”.

“With the uncommon and huge sacrifices made in 2019 by Kwara Northerners, where-in the area supplied the second largest votes approximately 32% (31.84%) that ushered in the APC government in 2019, the Senatorial District has got nothing significant to show for it in terms of appointments, especially at the federal levels. This is in contrast to the other two senatorial districts; Kwara Central and Kwara South respectively. While Kwara Central supplied the highest votes of about 39.00% in 2019, the South provided the least around 29%.

“Notwithstanding these figures, the two Districts got handsomely rewarded with ministerial appointments vis-viz Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyat Saraki respectively.

“Again in 2023, notwithstanding the fact that the area had an opportunity to produce a governor from an alternative formidable political party, the people massively voted for APC at both national and state elections. The 2023 governorship elections result of Kwara state as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shows that; of the 273,424 votes cast for APC, Kwara North was consistent; again producing the second largest votes of about 34% that won the reelection of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq”.

The group, which called on leaders of the ruling APC in the state, the state governor and the President of Nigeria that would be sworn in from May 29, 2023, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to look into their appeal, therefore, demanded that a Kwara Northerner should be selected as a full minister in the next Federal Executive Council that would be formed from May 29, 2023.

The chairman of the CKNG, Comrade Yusuf, also said that the zone had exhibited sacrifices as well as selflessness and peaceful coexistence from 1999 till now.

“Sadly, however, Kwara North have nothing to show when compared with the other two senatorial districts for all their sacrifices, selflessness and loyalty to APC not just as a party, but also for the growth, progress, development and peaceful co-existence of Kwara State”, he said.

The people also highlighted some other issues such as “Kwara State University VC; Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC);

And Revenue Mobilization Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

“It is at this juncture instructive to note and know that to say the very least; since 1999 for the past 24 years, Kwara Northerners and Kwara North have been making the social statement of life and letting others live for good neighbourliness. Kwara North has been making the economic statement by contributing the highest federal allocations accruing to the 16 LGAs in the State of Harmony. Within the last two decades, a careful study of the RMAFC monthly allocations shows the five LGAs of Kwara North earned about 40% of the total hundreds of billions that accrued to the LGAs in Kwara, while the rest is shared by other Senatorial Districts. Likewise, KWAREVE (a then monthly magazine of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service) reports of 2015 and 2016 shows Kwara North generated the highest IGR. Also, a study of Kwara LGA Auditor-General’s Annual Reports had consistently established Kwara North to top IGR generation in the State.

“All these underscores the value of that part of the State in the socio-economic sustenance of Kwara. It is worthy to state also that the area is the food basket of the State.”