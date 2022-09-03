Why I’m putting stevia business meeting together — Oluwatomi Olatoye

With global market stevia trades in 2021 put at $650 million (N367,250,000,000 at N565/$1), Nigerian farmers and investors can earn $ 6 billion from stevia leaves alone.

This is according to Oluwatomi Olatoye, an agric consultant/farmer and Coordinator of Centre For Urban Agric Development (CUAD).

“Stevia has both local and export markets. It’s a global plant. All over the world, people are now very conscious of what they eat. Stevia is a super substitute for refined sugar. It’s a zero calories sweetener and also aids weight loss. Suitable for people with diabetes,” she said.

Olatoye who is organising a stevia business workshop in Ibadan on September 6 in Ibadan, said stevia cultivation in the Southwest can create thousands of jobs for youth and women.

Speaking on the reasons why she would be hosting the workshop online and in person, she added that “There’s no Fulani herdsmen threat to a Stevia farm, even if it is 100km farm.

This is because cows, sheep and goats don’t eat stevia. It’s too sweet for them.

“They only come for grass and weeds if your stevia farm is full of weeds. They only help you fertilize the farm with cow droppings and might trample just a few

“A student with about 50 stevia seedlings can see himself through university by being a stevia seedlings producer.

“Similarly an office worker with 100 seedlings doing the same thing might be able to leave his salary untouched!

“Your stevia farm once planted lasts up to three to four years with repeated harvesting. You can expand your stevia farm from existing ones.





Lastly, Olatoye noted that “there are three powerful stevia products that people can produce at home without machinery and capital. They are liquid stevia or flavoured water; tincture of stevia: applied using pipette and natural green stevia powder

“Housewives can also create a livelihood from them. They are also patronised well abroad.

“Farmers in Nigeria can earn $6 billion from exporting stevia per annum.”